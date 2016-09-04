Also in the playroom is what Lexie calls a “large, cushy” West Elm rug for “family dillydally."
Repainting isn't necessary to get new life out of old building materials—scraping paint off can provide an entirely new aesthetic that still speaks to an element's history and materiality.
Additional storage was added under the master bed to replace the closets lost in the renovation.
In the playroom sits a 1960s-era white leather Model 67 sofa by Florence Knoll.
A good dose of inspiration from Luis Barragán turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The paint colors chosen by the residents and architect Linda Taalman are American Cheese and Blushing Bride, both by Benjamin Moore, creating a tapestry of color and texture.
Norwegian architect Casper Mork-Ulnes and his wife, American furniture designer Lexie Damner Mork-Ulnes, tackled a renovation of their 1,300-square-foot apartment in Oslo. To lighten the space, they treated the floors with Flügger’s Trelut lye, then sanded them, oiled them with PNZ Objektöl, and finished them with two coats of wax. In the living room, a reclaimed Indonesian hardwood slab from Buka Design + Hardwoods is the de facto coffee table and the painting is by Casper’s mother, Randi Mork-Ulnes. The gray Mags sectional sofa is from Hay.
In the main living area of Frank Nederhof’s renovated Amsterdam flat, a geometric sculpture by Antonino Sciortino hangs above an Erik Kuster sofa. The coffee tables are made from fossilized wood so heavy that each one requires two people to lift it.
Nederhof purchased the vintage teak dresser from an online secondhand store. On it stand fertility statues and a miniature sculpture by Antonino Sciortino. The steel-framed glass doors fold back into the wall, and the space is oriented so clients can enter the office without traipsing through the entire flat.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
The new office makes the most of the exposed brick, tall ceilings, and large southfacing windows. "Because we are based in New York, we don’t have a ton of space," says Dots co-founder Patrick Moberg. "We wanted a clean, thoughtfully designed place to build and play games." Murphy interpreted these wishes into an aesthetic she describes as "traditional American office meets Scandinavian home."
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry. Photo credit: Dale Christopher Lang PhD AIAP
The second-floor office is housed inside a rounded rectangle of concrete that the architect inserted on top of the old farmhouse.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
Design studio the Andes House saw potential for an office system in an unlikely material. Cholguán, a natural, lightweight composite wood board that's commonly found in industrial packaging and backing for furniture, has been manufactured by the Chilean forestry company Arauco for over 50 years.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
