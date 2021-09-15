The Whiteford-Haddock home is on the market for $1.2M in Ann Arbor, MI.
The Whiteford-Haddock home is on the market for $1.2M in Ann Arbor, MI.
The second bedroom has perforated boards installed at eye level.
The second bedroom has perforated boards installed at eye level.
Built-in shelving wraps around the workspace, located next to the second bedroom.
Built-in shelving wraps around the workspace, located next to the second bedroom.
The bathroom is located next to the entrance.
The bathroom is located next to the entrance.
A spiral staircase leads to the basement utility room and laundry room.
A spiral staircase leads to the basement utility room and laundry room.
Clerestory windows and skylights, as seen in the hallway, bring light into the living spaces.
Clerestory windows and skylights, as seen in the hallway, bring light into the living spaces.
The master bathroom boasts an exposed brick wall.
The master bathroom boasts an exposed brick wall.
An outdoor deck that wraps around a tree is accessible from the master bedroom.
An outdoor deck that wraps around a tree is accessible from the master bedroom.
The master bedroom includes a brick fireplace, a 25-foot-tall ceiling, and doors that lead outside.
The master bedroom includes a brick fireplace, a 25-foot-tall ceiling, and doors that lead outside.
Accordion doors separate the master bedroom from the great room.
Accordion doors separate the master bedroom from the great room.
Dexter Builders remodeled the kitchen in 2006, which includes updates like custom cabinetry, new appliances, and granite countertops.
Dexter Builders remodeled the kitchen in 2006, which includes updates like custom cabinetry, new appliances, and granite countertops.
Reddish concrete floors can be found throughout. Wright’s original gravity heating system still works.
Reddish concrete floors can be found throughout. Wright’s original gravity heating system still works.
Skinny horizontal windows make up the great room’s glazed wall, providing views of the outdoor patio and gardens beyond.
Skinny horizontal windows make up the great room’s glazed wall, providing views of the outdoor patio and gardens beyond.
The foyer, marked by brick paving, leads to a hallway to the left and the great room to the right.
The foyer, marked by brick paving, leads to a hallway to the left and the great room to the right.
The Whiteford-Haddock House features an L-shaped design based on a two-by-four rectangular module. Pictured is the great room, which is lined with horizontal redwood panels and built-in furnishings.
The Whiteford-Haddock House features an L-shaped design based on a two-by-four rectangular module. Pictured is the great room, which is lined with horizontal redwood panels and built-in furnishings.
In Michigan, this little-known Frank Lloyd Wright home nestled on 10 acres had been deliberately kept under the radar—until now.
In Michigan, this little-known Frank Lloyd Wright home nestled on 10 acres had been deliberately kept under the radar—until now.
Shielded from the street, the two-bedroom, two-bath home is set on a 10-acre property with gardens, lawns, and old-growth trees overlooking Honey Creek.
Shielded from the street, the two-bedroom, two-bath home is set on a 10-acre property with gardens, lawns, and old-growth trees overlooking Honey Creek.
Set cover photo