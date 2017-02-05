IoA Institute of Architecture - University of Applied Arts Vienna Final Reviews: Mixed Realities FINALS STUDIO GREG LYNN Guests: Wolf D. Prix, Tom Kovac, Sanford Kwinter
IoA Institute of Architecture - University of Applied Arts Vienna Final Reviews: Mixed Realities FINALS STUDIO GREG LYNN Guests: Wolf D. Prix, Tom Kovac, Sanford Kwinter
Tea & Coffee Towers by Tom Kovac Project by Alessi
Tea & Coffee Towers by Tom Kovac Project by Alessi
Milano Triennale, Amanda Levete, Greg Lynn, Aldo Rossi, Jan Kaplicky, Tom Kovac
Milano Triennale, Amanda Levete, Greg Lynn, Aldo Rossi, Jan Kaplicky, Tom Kovac
Alessi Tea & Coffee Towers, prototypes at Alessi Museum, Crusinallo Italy
Alessi Tea & Coffee Towers, prototypes at Alessi Museum, Crusinallo Italy
9th International Venice Architecture Biennale The Metamorph Installation and exhibition designed by Hani Rashid and Lise Anne Couture was a powerful Biennale about contemporary architecture celebrating ideas, form, meaning and conversation.
9th International Venice Architecture Biennale The Metamorph Installation and exhibition designed by Hani Rashid and Lise Anne Couture was a powerful Biennale about contemporary architecture celebrating ideas, form, meaning and conversation.
Tom Kovac RMIT, presenting the Malaysia Biennial 100YC Medini 2017 programme
Tom Kovac RMIT, presenting the Malaysia Biennial 100YC Medini 2017 programme
MEDINI CEO FORUM 2017 - JPanel discussion, The Future Revolution / Smart Cities IoT & Innovation
MEDINI CEO FORUM 2017 - JPanel discussion, The Future Revolution / Smart Cities IoT & Innovation
Malaysia Biennial Artistic director Prof Tom Kovac said the project would collaborate with researchers from around the world to investigate key challenges and also propose solutions for Medini city. Read more at http://www.thestar.com.my/metro/community/2016/10/15/move-to-strengthen-iskandar-development-region/#fcVicuQXgxyFwAbX.
Malaysia Biennial Artistic director Prof Tom Kovac said the project would collaborate with researchers from around the world to investigate key challenges and also propose solutions for Medini city. Read more at www.thestar.com.my/met...
Set cover photo