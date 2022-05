Overlooking one end of the dining table is an oversized drawing by Sarasota artist Clive King which adds color, softness and vitality to the space. "I fell in love with this panel from a triptych when I'd seen an exhibit of King's work. It's hand drawn with a Sharpie, and then he goes back and colors it in," said Young. The piece is on heavy paper is framed by the same craftsman who fabricated all the cabinets and millwork in the house. The artwork itself remains unglassed. "It would be a shame if we tried to cover it up," says Young.