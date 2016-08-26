Operable Glass Block French Doors Submitted by: B-green Homes Designer's Description: I am a green homebuilder and want to share with Dwell readers a unique, operable glass-block exterior door that I built and installed in the shower area of my "Boomerang" house in the mountains of Costa Rica. Based on a very robust 180-year-old French door mechanism, my version combines sturdy technology with modern glass-block, making what I believe to be the world's only operable glass block double-door.