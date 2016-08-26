The sloped roof of Carlton’s art studio grows a colorful mix of sedum species.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.
Vo Trong Nghia Architects utilized passive design strategies and a double roof, constructed from Nipa palm and corrugated cement, to ventilate the home, an important consideration in a humid, tropical environment.
Set into the dense tropical foliage of Hawaii’s wildest coast is a house that goes with the flow by welcoming the breeze.
Operable Glass Block French Doors
Submitted by: B-green Homes
Designer's Description:
I am a green homebuilder and want to share with Dwell readers a unique, operable glass-block exterior door that I built and installed in the shower area of my "Boomerang" house in the mountains of Costa Rica. Based on a very robust 180-year-old French door mechanism, my version combines sturdy technology with modern glass-block, making what I believe to be the world's only operable glass block double-door.
The rooftop tent can be accessed from the interior via a wooden ladder or—for the more athletic—via a series of wall-mounted climbing holds, made by Vock and carved from persimmon-tinted hardwood.
Terunobu Fujimori's Charred Cedar House, completed in 2007, is clad in charred cedar boards, which have been treated with an ancient Japanese technique that seals the wood against rain and rot. Read our profile on the Japanese architect. Photo by Adam Friedberg.