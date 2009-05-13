Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
t
Tom Downs
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Blimp My Ride
A century ago giant airships—–blimps and zeppelins and such—–were considered the future of air transport, but with their safety...
t
Tom Downs
Airport Design Gone Wrong
The challenge for airport designers is to consider the complex function of an airport and then cap it off with some truly...
t
Tom Downs
Gates of Heaven
Effective airport designs are often underappreciated, as it is easy to take them for granted when things go smoothly.
t
Tom Downs
An Introduction to Airport Design
As anyone who has been to Peru, or Bali, or Timbuktu can tell you, travel is not merely the experience of going somewhere.
t
Tom Downs