A couple’s 269-square-foot getaway features a crimson exterior and an unfinished pine plywood interior.
The new all-white office space frames the iconic Shard. Flush skirting creates clean lines and allows furniture to butt up against the walls. Wide plank high-density fiberboard in a white wenge finish reflects light and makes the space feel larger. It also resists scratch marks from skidding the Eames side chairs.
A work station in the couple's office.
With regards to the woodwork, "all of the new stuff that we added all have modern profiles," says Rausch, but their application recalls the home’s traditional roots. White paint marries new and old.
The second floor has two bedrooms with original marble mantels.
The cathedral also is used for cultural events like concerts and lectures.
The kitchen and dining room is housed on the first floor of Bofill's abode.
In the living room, ethereal white curtains soften the severity of the concrete walls.
Remarkable for its walls of triple-glazed glass, Snorre Stinessen Architecture’s Ejford Cabin straddles two stone ridges on northern Norway’s Hallvardøy Island. Perched on a concrete slab, it intentionally capitalizes upon passive solar conditions and features thick insulation to minimize energy output.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
With Moroccan finished walls, the smaller living area provides space for more intimate and cozy gatherings.
Jeanne Gang, who established the interdisciplinary design practice Studio Gang in 1997, has received numerous honors as a pioneer in architecture.
