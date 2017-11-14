We reconfigured the kitchen layout so that it is open to the main living and dining area. The new finishes included white oak flooring, painted wood millwork, and stone counters.
We replaced the existing undersized kitchen with a new open plan that is more appropriate to the scale of the loft. Developed with manufacturer Valcucine, the light and industrial feel is in keeping with this unconventional domestic setting.
Two sliding doors can be opened to lend access and visibility to the study, and allow views and light to extend the entire length of the apartment.
Irvington, New York
