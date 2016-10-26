A wall of three-inch-wide cedar slats contrasts with the tile backsplash.
In the kids’ bath, Ann Sacks slate tile is again used on the floor, while Heath tile in a more playful Mango hue makes for a cheery wall feature. The tub is wrapped in Celador quartz, which continues up the surrounding walls. Tom Dixon Felt pendant lights hang outside the second-floor hallway.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
Made from 100% post-consumer paper collected from local businesses, Vancouver-based firm Dear Human's Wallpapering tiles are easy to install and can be printed or painted with custom designs.
