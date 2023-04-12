SubscribeSign In
The mesh continues around the exterior balcony. In the dining room, the table and chairs are by Gazzda.
The mesh continues around the exterior balcony. In the dining room, the table and chairs are by Gazzda.
Board-formed concrete surrounds the fireplace, with custom storage above. The rugs are from Muuto and the chairs by Gazzda.
Board-formed concrete surrounds the fireplace, with custom storage above. The rugs are from Muuto and the chairs by Gazzda.
In the main living spaces, Montgomery exposed the Douglas fir LVLs, which are structural support beams that span the entire ceiling and don’t necessitate support columns.
In the main living spaces, Montgomery exposed the Douglas fir LVLs, which are structural support beams that span the entire ceiling and don’t necessitate support columns.