t
Tim Tomkinson
Follow
Latest
16
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
20/200 Vision
What if you could get a real work of art for as little as $20? And it’s not a coffeehouse portrait of Neil Young?
Aaron Britt
Collection Reform
Regional and world-class museums alike must daily contend with the same pedestrian woe: How can we show all this art? Limited by...
Aaron Britt
On Loan
An interest-free government loan to buy contemporary art? Someone tell Fannie Mae.
Aaron Britt
State of the Art?
So you bought a little art and you kinda wonder what’s in your—and its—future. Read on.
Aaron Britt
An Introduction to Art Collecting
For millennia, kings and clerics alike have understood that little inspires awe and confers power better than a battalion of...
Aaron Britt
An Introduction to Modern Textiles
If the design world feels like an endless parade of products, then the gnashing maws of industrial production assuredly underpin...
a
Akiko Bush