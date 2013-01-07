Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
t
Tim Newcomb
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
3
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Designing Data: Information's Artistic Side
Data defines the way we build and the way we design our cities and structures—at least if we want to build smart, says Roger...
t
Tim Newcomb
Dean’s List Dorms Across America
The factory-line model is out for student housing; in its place, thoughtful solutions for community living engender enthusiasm...
t
Tim Newcomb
Hot Houses
When Seattle’s fire stations needed an overhaul, the city selected local architects to give these ultimate live/work spaces a...
t
Tim Newcomb