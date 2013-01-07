Stories

Designing Data: Information's Artistic Side
Data defines the way we build and the way we design our cities and structures—at least if we want to build smart, says Roger...
Tim Newcomb
Dean’s List Dorms Across America
The factory-line model is out for student housing; in its place, thoughtful solutions for community living engender enthusiasm...
Tim Newcomb
Hot Houses
When Seattle’s fire stations needed an overhaul, the city selected local architects to give these ultimate live/work spaces a...
Tim Newcomb