When he designed an energy-efficient home for his family in Olivebridge, New York, architect Alessandro Ronfini, pictured here, sized up the wooded site, positioning the residence for pond views and maximal solar heat gain in winter.
Wood-fiber cement panels by Koa Funen line the interior, and the criss-crossing laminated veneer lumber beams are from Key-Tec.
Dovecote
Original tongue-and-groove pine boards, restained a warm chestnut hue, run horizontally to the ceiling. The residents layered gray sheepskin rugs on top of wool berber carpeting, installed by Joseph Velletri’s Sons.