A drawing shows the Casita’s layout. Homeowners interested in an ADU would be able to match the exterior to their primary dwelling.
The kitchen features ample counter and cabinet space, and full-size appliances that beat out an efficiency-style studio. LED lighting keeps energy costs low.
The Casita’s sleeping area faces built-ins and a TV that can swivel in any direction.
The Casita is arranged like an efficiency studio, with the living area and sleeping area divided by an entertainment console and closet. A shaker-style kitchen with a refrigerator, a dining area, a washer/dryer, and a bathroom complete the unit.
This sample layout utilizes two of Boxabl’s rooms for an expanded home.