In Palm Springs, Sander Architects created an energy-efficient hybrid prefab home that’s designed to stay naturally cool in the desert heat, which often climbs to triple digits in the summer.
Modernism Week will recognize internationally acclaimed modernist architect Richard Neutra with a special dedication ceremony on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars on Friday, February 13. The free event presents a unique opportunity to celebrate one of the most notable architects in the history of Palm Springs, and to recognize his contribution to midcentury modern architecture—most notably in the form of the Kaufmann house in Palm Springs.
The dining, living and kitchen create an L shape, but with the sliding doors pulled open, it becomes a large rectangle with outdoor living and dining as well. The clients baby grand finds a home in the corner.
In the master bath, we created an entire wet room for the shower and tub. Frosted glass allows for privacy with lots of natural light.
The secondary bath was given a touch of whimsy with a waterfall of penny tiles.
The master bedroom's accordion doors lead right out to the pool. Blackout drapery allows for a good night sleep
We removed multiple french doors and added multi-pane sliding doors that allows for wonderful indoor/outdoor entertaining.
The original kitchen was completely closed off from the rest of the house and felt very dark. We blew out the walls and added a skylight to bring in lots of natural light.