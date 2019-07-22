Stories

A Breathtaking Beverly Hills Home Worthy of an A-Lister Asks $46M
Designed to frame awe-inspiring views from Griffith Observatory to the Hollywood Sign, this extravagant estate includes an...
Kathryn M.
A Glass-and-Stucco Retreat Outside Los Angeles Stands Up to the Sun
This home’s dramatic roof overhangs, monumental stucco walls, and sliding glass doors respond to its mountainous setting.
Kelly Dawson
You Won't Be Calling This House a "Man Cave"
A Hollywood bungalow reinvents the bachelor pad.
Rico Gagliano
A Modern Home Designed for Live Music in Beverly Hills
An old barn in a Beverly Hills canyon inspires a new, clean-lined guesthouse and concert venue.
Rico Gagliano