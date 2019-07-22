Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Walker Workshop
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
A Breathtaking Beverly Hills Home Worthy of an A-Lister Asks $46M
Designed to frame awe-inspiring views from Griffith Observatory to the Hollywood Sign, this extravagant estate includes an...
k
Kathryn M.
A Glass-and-Stucco Retreat Outside Los Angeles Stands Up to the Sun
This home’s dramatic roof overhangs, monumental stucco walls, and sliding glass doors respond to its mountainous setting.
Kelly Dawson
You Won't Be Calling This House a "Man Cave"
A Hollywood bungalow reinvents the bachelor pad.
Rico Gagliano
A Modern Home Designed for Live Music in Beverly Hills
An old barn in a Beverly Hills canyon inspires a new, clean-lined guesthouse and concert venue.
Rico Gagliano