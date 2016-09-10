Boulder Holder Giant rocks excavated from the site serve as natural anchors for the building’s exterior beams. “You can’t dig five feet on this property without hitting a boulder,” says Chris. As suggested by the couple’s architects, the boulders act as a support system, unique architectural ornamentation, and extra seating. Board Meeting The unique wall panels are made of HardieBacker cement board from James Hardie. “That’s the material I’m happiest with,” says Tanya. “I like the way it looks, it’s cool, and it works.” Typically used for waterproofing beneath floors and countertops, the board is perfect for combating the extreme rains that sometimes pound the house. jameshardie.com
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
A group of Woolly Pocket planters can be put up in an afternoon. Each planter's hook requires one screw to hang.
