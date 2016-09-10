Boulder Holder
Giant rocks excavated from the
site serve as natural anchors for
the building’s exterior beams.
“You can’t dig five feet on this
property without hitting a boulder,” says Chris. As suggested by the
couple’s architects, the boulders
act as a support system, unique
architectural ornamentation, and extra seating.
Board Meeting
The unique wall panels are made of HardieBacker cement board from James Hardie. “That’s the material
I’m happiest with,” says Tanya.
“I like the way it looks, it’s cool,
and it works.” Typically used for
waterproofing beneath floors and
countertops, the board is perfect
for combating the extreme rains
that sometimes pound the house.
jameshardie.com