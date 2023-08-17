After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
Although plywood was a cheap and practical choice, it gives the cabin a warm and inviting feel.
Facundo is working on an update to the cabin that mirrors the doors at the back window to allow for cross-ventilation.
After: Kelly uses her office less, but the cabinet hides one element that's used every single day: a foldout ironing board, a necessity for the couple who founded the gender-defying fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
After: The rear room on the third floor got a treatment similar to the offices on the top floor; it was split down the middle to give each child their own room, which they had a hand in designing. Piper's rainbow-themed room features Colour Tones wallpaper from Rebel Walls.
The first Kabina cabin cost about $13,023, and it’s currently set up as a retreat in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney.