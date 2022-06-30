Full-height windows flood the interior with sunlight and create a feeling of spaciousness. "Rooms that feel bright and fresh are mood elevators mood,
After noticing a void in the market, Australian entrepreneur Oscar Martin partnered with architect Peter Stutchbury to start Dimensions X, a company that will soon offer affordable and architecturally pleasing prefab homes.
The wood-wrapped home blends seamlessly with the existing farm buildings, which have been in the family for generations.
The team employed a concrete-free foundation called Surefoot Footing, enabling the home to be situated on any site with minimal disruption to the land.
The Dimensions homes can be used for a wide-range of applications, from granny flats to primary homes and offices.
The home is concrete-free. Cross-laminated timber is a resilient and energy-efficient substitute.
The six micro homes are built in a village layout to promote a sense of community.