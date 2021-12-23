Cornuelle, who’s from Hawaii, chose both older and contemporary Hawaiian art for the walls.
All of the lights are equipped with dimming mechanisms, and they emit a honey-hued glow to create a sense of warmth.
Visitors to the home are greeted by a George Nelson Bubble pendant in the entryway, a striking counterpoint to the home’s traditional shingle facade.
The bold roofline was inspired by iconic midcentury modern forms found in the work of Wexler, Berkus, and Koenig, as well as the the bathing boxes at Port Phillip Bay.
Modern kitchen with a minimal palette
The white countertops are made from concrete and the wooden cabinets have been painted a subtle shade of sage. The floors are white oak hardwood.
Scott and Regina’s toolkit of electronics extends outdoors. A Sonos sound system is installed on the patio and a retractable sunshade from DeFauw Design protects the kitchen cabinets’ gray Tabu veneer from fading.
After raising the rear patio to the level of the kitchen, the team reused the original redwood decking and supplemented it with recycled pieces from other projects. Recessed planters punctuate a garden wall. Scott and Regina warm themselves by a Solus fire pit on chilly evenings.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
Bright and spacious, the top-of-the-line chef's kitchen is full of high-end touches. The sub-zero refrigerator even includes integrated wine storage with a shelf for a cigar humidor.
Sola Kitchens designed Mandy and Ivan’s luxurious kitchen, which features a brass-fronted island, a vintage oak worktop, and stained oak cabinetry.
Casa Gaz stands out from its neighbors with its facade clad in vertical timber.
Inspired by Russian and Finnish designs, the fireplace harvests hot air by sending it into the basement and radiating it into the room. - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
A gearbox from an old irrigation pump helps turn the wheel that opens the window wall, a detail that reflects Kundig's love of simple yet sophisticated - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
- Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Scott Pitek designed this gabled structure for Betty Rahman on a 5,000-square-foot lot in Portland, Oregon.
Boor Bridges Architecture has become a go-to design firm for third-wave coffee establishments in San Francisco. In addition to Sightglass 20th Street, it counts The Mill, Four Barrel Coffee, and Sightglass's first location in SOMA in its portfolio of cafes and shows no signs of slowing down. "The third wave coffee trend has allowed us to explore many of our design interests, including crafted and intricate custom details and lighting, honest and exposed materiality, adaptive reuse of existing industrial spaces, and the merging of manufacturing and retail functions in one space," Boor says. Working with general contractor Kevin Smith of SmithBuilt and a talented group of metal workers, furniture craftsmen, lighting specialists, and more, Boor Bridges created an inviting space that includes a full-production roaster, espresso bar, pour-over station, and retail.
The striking interior stair was originally designed as a light well to filter light from above deep into the interior space.
The ToDD Residence
A Dutch door is camouflaged in the home's board and batten siding. The Master Bedroom's private garden court gains privacy with the use of etched glass panels.
Snyder and Martin's move brought about an entirely different lifestyle--one that involved a house, a yard, and for Snyder, the chance to launch his own firm, Mitchell Snyder Architecture, after first acquainting himself to Portland, Oregon, as a designer at Scott Edwards Architecture. His first project on his own: a chicken coop for the couple's new feathery friends.
The triangular window from the bedroom looks out towards the street. The window includes a custom blind for shading. A zinc awning covers the front door.
Uniformity was the basis of the home’s design, and the stairs were included in that mindset. The steel structure was painted white, and walnut steps conform to the same wood used throughout the home.
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
