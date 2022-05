Pictured: A 32”x32” layout of Facets Reflection Cement Tiles by Tesselle. Each tile is hand-pressed, and is 9”x8”x 5/8”. Cement tiles can be used on floors, walls or countertops and are extremely durable and easy to care for. We carry many colors in stock, or colors can be customized in production runs as small as 100 square feet. Order online at tesselle.com or call us at 951-781-3000 for more information.