Inside Redtory 「紅專廠」 | Guangzhou, China Before my trip to China this summer, I asked my coworker, Tracy, to find cool places to check out in Guangzhou - since I'd be staying there the longest. She's from Weizhou, a city not too far from Guangzhou in China. After a few quick moment, Tracy pulled up a list of activities to do while in Guangzhou and the Redtory was the number one spot of that list. The Chinese name directly translate to Red-profession-factory; I guess that's how they got the name, "Redtory?" - I'm not too sure about that. It took a while for me to find this hidden hotspot. We took the subway, then walked for what it seemed like forever until we found a local who pointed us to the wrong direction. (Tip: don't ask elderly locals for directions to trendy locations in China) We finally made it to the can factory turned creative haven. The place was great! It was open and young people roamed everywhere. However, this was my favorite spot in this mini-city. This is an art shack combined with a café (cafés are everywhere in China now) that brings a cozy feeling when stepping in. It shuts the noisy traffic, within the Redtory, out and I felt as if I was in another part of town. This was just a small snippet I wanted to share from my trip to Guangzhou this summer. I am currently battling jet lag. x RL