The Palacio des Bellas Artes, located west of the Zocalo, or Plaza de la Constitución, is home to an extravagant art nouveau lobby and murals by José Clemente Orozco and Diego Rivera.
Because their loft is a rental, David and Im Schafer built everything to be removable.
In true mid-century fashion, a George Nelson Bubble Lamp is paired with an Eames Lounge by Charles and Ray Eames in a corner of the living room. The glass walls and mitered corner are original features of architect Saul Zaik’s 1956 design.
In the dining area, a vintage table is surrounded by Eames DCM chairs topped with leather cushions custom-made by Peart. A PH5 pendant lamp by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen hangs overhead.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
Long before he moved into the historic building, Dutch architect Felix Claus admired 51 rue Raynouard, an apartment block in the Passy district of Paris designed and built in 1932 by Auguste Perret. One of the seminal architects of the 20th century, Perret is renowned for high-profile commissions like the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris and the post–Second World War rebuild of Le Havre, and for his pioneering use of reinforced concrete. He constructed 51 rue Raynouard to house the design firm he ran with his two brothers and created a 1,830-square-foot apartment on the seventh floor for himself and his wife. Here, the apartment’s balcony offers an impressive view of rue Raynouard.
A trio of resin skulls works as manly wall art above a burly end table from Urban Hardwoods and on a wall painted with ICI Paint’s Noble Grey.
Inside Redtory 「紅專廠」 | Guangzhou, China Before my trip to China this summer, I asked my coworker, Tracy, to find cool places to check out in Guangzhou - since I'd be staying there the longest. She's from Weizhou, a city not too far from Guangzhou in China. After a few quick moment, Tracy pulled up a list of activities to do while in Guangzhou and the Redtory was the number one spot of that list. The Chinese name directly translate to Red-profession-factory; I guess that's how they got the name, "Redtory?" - I'm not too sure about that. It took a while for me to find this hidden hotspot. We took the subway, then walked for what it seemed like forever until we found a local who pointed us to the wrong direction. (Tip: don't ask elderly locals for directions to trendy locations in China) We finally made it to the can factory turned creative haven. The place was great! It was open and young people roamed everywhere. However, this was my favorite spot in this mini-city. This is an art shack combined with a café (cafés are everywhere in China now) that brings a cozy feeling when stepping in. It shuts the noisy traffic, within the Redtory, out and I felt as if I was in another part of town. This was just a small snippet I wanted to share from my trip to Guangzhou this summer. I am currently battling jet lag. x RL
Singer’s “Monaco” Porsche 911
Photo: Matt Titone
In the playroom, a velvet Desiron sofa is set off by Down Pipe paint from Farrow & Ball.
Sayes designed a pegboard screen to hide a bathtub and wash basin in the downstairs bathroom, and used the same shade of salmon-hued paint from Resene on the ceiling in the master bedroom. Sayes fashioned the pendant lamp from common parts, including a ceramic socket and a G125 incandescent lightbulb.
The house moves in linear fashion towards increasingly private zones—upstairs to the family room and down the hall to the master bedroom, where an open door reveals a secluded garden room at the very back.
Tobias Wong. Photo via Esquire.
The kitchen island is fashioned from the Waterloo Shop Series tool chests from Home Depot.
Gunnar Knechtel Photography, Italy, Sicily, Town: Syracuse, Island of Ortigia. The house of Francesco Moncada,Typical old hosue with cloth to dry hanging on the balcony in the streets of Ortigia.photographed on the 27+28,12.2010 for Dwell Magazine
As the guests venture through the space, dense clusters of hand blown, honey coloured glass Bee Hive pendant lighting float evocatively above them. The ceiling, treated with hand pressed brass metal in a bee wing pattern, and ensures the space is blanketed a soft, comforting amber coloured glow. The rich narrative of the space is further articulated with Kerrie Brown, “Broken Green” wallpaper. The pattern resonates with the memory of a 300 year old French Chateaus when the Napoleonic empire saturated Europes psyche. Brown, who designed for motion pictures, drew on her inspiration from designing films such as Don’t be Afraid of the Dark (Guillermo del Toro), Mao’s Last Dancer (Bruce Beresford), Babe for which she was nominated for an Academy Award (George Miller), The Chronicles of Narnia – The Lion the Witch & the Wardrobe & Prince Caspian (Andrew Adamson). The wallpaper appears to sit like delicate layers of a patterned midian on the wall, as if one just opened the door to a long ago abandoned building. The heavy, rich maximalist pattern of the wallpaper is accentuated by the sharp narrative of monochromatic contemporary honey comb tiles.
View of the landscapes surrounding the Visitors Center at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden
Eikan-dō (2009) - Views, Kyoto will be released March 24 via Hatje Cantz. Additionally, Benrubi Gallery in New York will exhibit photos from Hassink's series from March 26 until May 9. Hassink will appear at the opening, as well as host a book signing at the International Center of Photography in New York on April 7.
Rozan-ji (2008) - Once the cultural and political capital of Japan, Kyoto is home to some 1,600 temples, each with its own garden. Nature is experienced directly from a low vantage point, such as a wooden terrace or meditation room.
Via Cup of Jo, photo by Alpha Smoot
The Zizmors' son plays in front of a living wall created by urban landscaper Kari Elwell Katzander of Mingo Design.
Cox initially conceived the deck as a conventional surface for relaxing and entertaining. With the bench, however, he seized an opportunity to create something both functional and visually arresting. “You go down these paths and, as the design mutates, other ideas attach themselves and make it stronger and more interesting,” he says.
The Zizmors didn't want to use curtains to screen their wide-open home from noisy neighbors. Instead, Kari Elwell Katzander of Mingo Design, an urban landscaper, created a living wall of wooden planters and English ivy that provides privacy without blocking light.
With the help of Sarah Zames of General Assembly Design, Brian Crano and David Craig merged two apartments into one while preserving their general layout. One apartment serves as a space for entertaining while the other, housing a bedroom and home office, retains a more intimate character.
Thankfully, the house came with many of its furnishings, including a 1940s Florence Knoll sofa, an Elliptical table by Charles and Ray Eames, a George Nelson tripod floor lamp, and a Breuer-designed Long chair. A pair of Barcelona chairs by Mies van der Rohe replaced two Arne Norell Sirocco armchairs.
Three stark planes make the dining room a place of sun and shadow: a wall of rock, a floor of bluestone, and a sheer slice of glass. Further adding to the unity of the house, the tubular steel dining chairs were also designed by Breuer.
At the top of the stairwell, a sitting area is outfitted with a vintage Eames lounge, a large Jack Goldstein painting, and a 1970s light fixture found by Marcovitz in Paris.
