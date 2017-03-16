A palette of wood, concrete, and painted brick forms a neutral backdrop for Kathryn Tyler’s vintage treasures, including a
$30 dining table, $3 poster, and a set of 1950s Carl Jacobs Jason chairs she snagged on eBay for $400.
Clerestory windows in Tyler's design studio provide plenty of light, while built-in bookshelves and flat files offer ample storage.
Open shelving between the living room and dining area maximizes light and air flow and showcases eclectic objects, which include old printing blocks found at a garage sale and bowls homeowner Kathryn Tyler’s mother bought in South Africa. For Tyler, storage is critical. "It's something that always gets overlooked but it's actually the most important thing. I calculated the linear footage of the books I own to make sure everything would fit."
Tyler and Brown’s living room is packed with furniture yet manages to avoid feeling cluttered. The coffee table is a Nelson Platform Bench from Herman Miller, and the low tables are Tablo Tables by Magnus Löfgren for Design House Stockholm. The Nørreskoven fireplace is from Cleanburn Stoves.
The master bathroom features brass mirrors, light fixtures, and hardware, taking visual cues from the brass accents found in the kitchen.
Both the master bedroom and second bedroom enjoy access to a private deck, perfect for reading, enjoying a cup of coffee, or simply lounging in the sun.
Rios describes Unit B as the more feminine of the two units. Here, black and white cabinets feature a glint of brass hardware. Made of brass galvanized pipe and glass, the shelves by the kitchen sink combine aesthetics and function.
A stained concrete floor gleams throughout the first floor.