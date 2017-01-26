In the foyer, Deam left one surprise: The neon-pink guest bathroom is hidden behind heavy, dark-gray walls.
In the foyer, Deam left one surprise: The neon-pink guest bathroom is hidden behind heavy, dark-gray walls.
In the open-plan living area, a wall covered in Calico’s Lunaris Midnight—inspired by moonscapes and outer space—sets the tone for a vignette of darker furnishings, including a vintage credenza that doubles as an entertainment center, equipped with a Sonos Playbar.
In the open-plan living area, a wall covered in Calico’s Lunaris Midnight—inspired by moonscapes and outer space—sets the tone for a vignette of darker furnishings, including a vintage credenza that doubles as an entertainment center, equipped with a Sonos Playbar.
A sculptural terrarium brings the landscape indoors. This two-tier wooden box planter is but one of many designs by Plant-in City, a cooperative of artists and technologists who create a series of intricate, micro-ecosystems of “green architecture.”
A sculptural terrarium brings the landscape indoors. This two-tier wooden box planter is but one of many designs by Plant-in City, a cooperative of artists and technologists who create a series of intricate, micro-ecosystems of “green architecture.”
Wallpaper by Calico Wallpaper "Calico Wallpaper is launching their second line and they’re going to be doing a photo booth with us where their wallpaper is used," says Singer. "We’re gathering vintage objects and you can assemble and prop-style your own still life, and take a photo of it."
Wallpaper by Calico Wallpaper "Calico Wallpaper is launching their second line and they’re going to be doing a photo booth with us where their wallpaper is used," says Singer. "We’re gathering vintage objects and you can assemble and prop-style your own still life, and take a photo of it."
Parisian design company, Élitis, began designing wallpapers because they felt the industry didn’t offer enough colorful and innovative selections. Their latest Kandy line, inspired by the ancient city Kandy in Sri Lanka, is just that. Painterly yet structured, this paper is strong enough to make a statement and subtle enough to paper a whole room without overwhelming it. Bonus: the thick vinyl coating makes it easy to wash. $700 per panoramic (Each panoramic can be hung like a pattern drop, cutting marks are provided).
Parisian design company, Élitis, began designing wallpapers because they felt the industry didn’t offer enough colorful and innovative selections. Their latest Kandy line, inspired by the ancient city Kandy in Sri Lanka, is just that. Painterly yet structured, this paper is strong enough to make a statement and subtle enough to paper a whole room without overwhelming it. Bonus: the thick vinyl coating makes it easy to wash. $700 per panoramic (Each panoramic can be hung like a pattern drop, cutting marks are provided).
Sherman recommends reflective materials for smaller spaces. "Metallic materials and colors to add light movement and mirror effects, immediately making a space feel more dynamic and larger," he says.
Sherman recommends reflective materials for smaller spaces. "Metallic materials and colors to add light movement and mirror effects, immediately making a space feel more dynamic and larger," he says.
Brooklyn design studio, Eskayel, creates environmentally friendly wallpaper that softens the look of every room. Founder and designer Shanan Campanro designed her latest collection, Poolside, to mimic the surface of a swimming pool and the interplay of tiles and sunlight under water. This design, Ula Pearl, is the perfect shade of gray and would work with most color schemes. $595 per roll.
Brooklyn design studio, Eskayel, creates environmentally friendly wallpaper that softens the look of every room. Founder and designer Shanan Campanro designed her latest collection, Poolside, to mimic the surface of a swimming pool and the interplay of tiles and sunlight under water. This design, Ula Pearl, is the perfect shade of gray and would work with most color schemes. $595 per roll.
Calico nabbed a 2015 ICFF Editors' Award for its painterly wallcoverings. (Long live gradients!)
Calico nabbed a 2015 ICFF Editors' Award for its painterly wallcoverings. (Long live gradients!)
Degrado Amarillo wallpaper by Eijffinger. The Dutch company’s Ibiza collection saturates walls in degrees with a photorealistic paper that adds an of-the-moment gradient effect.
Degrado Amarillo wallpaper by Eijffinger. The Dutch company’s Ibiza collection saturates walls in degrees with a photorealistic paper that adds an of-the-moment gradient effect.
Organic, hand-painted wallpaper is still going strong in many design quarters. This range by Eskayel, designed by Shanan Campanaro, also comes in an eco-friendly contract version, made of 31% post-consumer recycled content with a Class “A” fire rating and low VOC emissions.
Organic, hand-painted wallpaper is still going strong in many design quarters. This range by Eskayel, designed by Shanan Campanaro, also comes in an eco-friendly contract version, made of 31% post-consumer recycled content with a Class “A” fire rating and low VOC emissions.
Aurora Ray, a color-gradient wallpaper inspired by the sunset as seen from Red Hook, accents the master bedroom, furnished with a custom bed frame by VIDIVIXI. The couple also designed a collection named after their daughter, Willow, exploring the movement of water and trees.
Aurora Ray, a color-gradient wallpaper inspired by the sunset as seen from Red Hook, accents the master bedroom, furnished with a custom bed frame by VIDIVIXI. The couple also designed a collection named after their daughter, Willow, exploring the movement of water and trees.
Wallpaper doesn't have to be patterned: for his own Shelter Island home, designer Jonathan Adler lined the walls of the guest bedroom with grasscloth in Slate for a cozy, natural touch.
Wallpaper doesn't have to be patterned: for his own Shelter Island home, designer Jonathan Adler lined the walls of the guest bedroom with grasscloth in Slate for a cozy, natural touch.
Set cover photo