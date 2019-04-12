Stories

Before & After: A Stuffy Bay Area Midcentury Opens Up to Light and Hillside Views
Once dark and dated, the Cheng-Reinganum House in Orinda, California, now enjoys an outdoor connection thanks to a gut renovation.
Melissa Dalton
A Green Approach
Architect Robert Swatt, designer of the GreenCity Lofts condo complex on the border of Oakland and Emeryville, California, makes...
r
Reyhan Harmanci