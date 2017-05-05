Kitchen with mezzanine above
Lofty double-height space provides an excess of natural light and two exposures.
A second floor living space looks to interior courtyard.
Floor to ceiling windows provide a view of neighboring buildings
Two equal three-story units mirror each other, facing a central courtyard and providing a clear view to the neighborhood beyond.
Housing in Augusta, GA
Colorful metal panels bring cheer to building's residents
Colorful Trespa rainscreen on west facade
