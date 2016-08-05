The sofa has been fitted with taller legs to fit comfortable with the custom designed breakfast table, made of Cosentino X-Gloss, an indestructible surface. Vintage Hans Wegner chairs. Handmade vintage rug by ScandinavianMade.com
Cabinetry by Cabico. Vintage Swedish lighting. Real artwork in the kitchen brings in visual dimension.
The cooking center includes a downdraft and an induction cooktop. The single cabinet is designed with furniture quality legs. It is designed by Susan Serra and manufactured by Cabico Cabinetry from Canada. Rugs are from www.ScandinavianMade.com. Countertops are Dekton by Cosentino.