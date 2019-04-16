Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
s
Suppose Design Office
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
The Home That Glows in the Dark
A luminescent house brightens a block in Hiroshima, Japan.
Winifred Bird
Small Space Live/Work Box Home in Japan
This flower shop, art gallery, and home for two looks like the simplest of cubes.
Winifred Bird