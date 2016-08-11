Subscribe to Dwell
s
Studio Shed
Follow
9
Saves
Followers
Following
Three 544 square foot modules combine to create a beautiful small home in Sonoma, CA
A turnkey home development using Studio Shed's Summit Series to create a perfect indoor/outdoor living space.
Blur the lines between indoors and out.
Room for two in only 120 square feet.
A backyard home office for two in only 120 square feet.
