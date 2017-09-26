Subscribe to Dwell
Studio Nucleo
“Boolean” Or (dog head), 2017 Nucleo_Piergiorgio Robino+Edoardo U. Trave welded, polished, bronze plates on vintage sculpture 25 x 30 x 22,8h cm Unique piece
“Boolean” And (swans), 2017 Nucleo_Piergiorgio Robino+Edoardo U. Trave welded, polished, bronze plates on vintage sculpture 72 x 62 x 95h cm Unique piece
“Boolean” Or (gorilla), 2017 Nucleo_Piergiorgio Robino+Edoardo U. Trave welded, polished, bronze plates on vintage sculpture 39,4 x 10 x 78,8h cm Unique piece
“Boolean” And (dog), 2017 Nucleo_Piergiorgio Robino+Edoardo U. Trave welded, polished, bronze plates on vintage sculpture 136 x 45,5 x 110h cm Unique piece
“Boolean” And (eagle2), 2017 Nucleo_Piergiorgio Robino+Edoardo U. Trave welded, polished, bronze plates on vintage sculpture 81 x 85 x 192,7h cm Unique piece
“Boolean” And (eagle1), 2017 Nucleo_Piergiorgio Robino+Edoardo U. Trave welded, polished, bronze plates on vintage sculpture 78 x 84,8 x 192,5h cm Unique piece
“Boolean” And (girl with a bird), 2017 Nucleo_Piergiorgio Robino+Edoardo U. Trave welded, polished, bronze plates on vintage sculpture 38,5 x 32,2 x 99h cm Unique piece
“Boolean” And (greyhound), 2017 Nucleo_Piergiorgio Robino+Edoardo U. Trave welded, polished, bronze plates on vintage sculpture 34 x 50,8 x 88,7h cm Unique piece
“Boolean” And (eagle2), 2017 Nucleo_Piergiorgio Robino+Edoardo U. Trave welded, polished, bronze plates on vintage sculpture 81 x 85 x 192,7h cm
“Boolean” And (bust), 2017 Nucleo_Piergiorgio Robino+Edoardo U. Trave welded, polished, bronze plates on vintage sculpture 40 x 53 x 100h cm Unique piece
Set cover photo