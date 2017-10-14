Upon check-in, guests receive their very own backpack with a map, headlamp, and walking sticks to ensure a full Alpine experience. The pods are located an easy 15-minute hike from reception—so, packing your hiking boots is essential. In addition to hiking, Whitepod also offers dog sledding, paragliding, and and private ski slopes for Whitepod guests only. After skiing, guests can enjoy Whitepod's sauna, indulge in spa services, or dine at their in-house restaurant called Les Cerniers, which serves a selection of seasonal traditional mountain dishes.
Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
"We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography," says architectural designer Riley Pratt.
Ursli side table in Richlite + Black Walnut
One of the most significant of Mies' works, the Farnsworth House in Plano, Illinois, was built between 1945 and 1951 for Dr. Edith Farnsworth as a weekend retreat. The home embraces his concept of a strong connection between structure and nature, and may be the fullest expression of his modernist ideals.
The stairwell leads to the main dining room and kitchen, where gray plaster and oiled larch wood joinery create a softer environment. The custom dining table, built by GRG Carpenteria, is surrounded by a set of Philippe Stark Toy armchairs.
2206 Parklands Lane, Saint Louis Park, MN 55416
Mikkeller has many locations, but the original hails from Denmark. This tap room in Copenhagen is the very essence of Scandinavian design. With pale wood tones, clean lines and comfortable lighting, this is a brew pub synonymous with one of the most celebrated movements in design.
The pool and outdoor hot tub bounce green light off the roof hanging over the back terrace, creating a lush environment.
URSLI Work Table - American Ash, solid and veneer. 42" height. www.makokomodesign.com
URLSI barstool. American Ash. 30"
URSLI Collection ships flat. www.makokomodesign.com
URSLI stools in American Ash 24" height for counter or 30" height for bar or work table. www.makokomodesign.com
URSLI Side Table - 24" diameter. Made from solid Black Walnut and custom veneered Richlite. 18" high. www.makokomodesign.com
URSLI 24" stool -Charcoal finish www.makokomodesign.com
The installation of the dry bar made them realize that they had a full wall that they could utilize for built-in cabinetry. Thus, they designed a three-sided built-in storage wall that they use to hold wine, cookbooks, and vintage glassware that Carly collects.
Chicago architect Brad Lynch demolished the 1940s bungalow he’d been sharing with his family for nearly two decades, and in its place built a brick-clad structure that would function as a modern counterpoint to its more traditional neighbors.
Kielland explains how Mori implemented a number of sustainable systems to make sure the house would be efficient and up-to-date. In order to preserve the radiant heated floor, she chiseled the original floor off while cataloging all the stones the way they existed. After laying down the radiant heated Bluestone floors, she pieced it back together like a puzzle. She also dug a well under the kitchen area to house the mechanicals of the house.
In the master bedroom, Mori custom built a beveled edge bed with side drawers and lined with the windows with automatic curtains, both blackout and sheer.
Splashy bunk beds made from yellow lattice brick outfit this stylish hostel in Mexico.
The bedroom allows for a tiny niche for a built-in wood desk. The target painting is by Alia Penner.
A green Dish Doctor by Marc Newson for Magis adds just a bit more color to the blue facing of the kitchen sink and cabinets.
From Menu, The Kaschkasch Floor Mirror is a decidedly modern home accent that is designed with small spaces and apartment living in mind. The full-body mirror has a triangular shaped frame, making it easy to fit into the corner of a room. The thoughtful design also enables the mirror to lean flat against a wall, and even stand on its own in varied directions. There is a gap between the top of the glass mirror and the powder-coated aluminum frame, making it easy to hang clothing or drape scarves, belts, or necklaces.
DISPOSITION - DDW 2016
DISPOSITION - DDW 2016
Magenta is one of Grunbaum’s favorite colors, so he picked out a magenta Tufty-Time couch by B&B Italia and added a hot pink powder-coated faucet by Vola for the downstairs bath.
Kelly chair by Claesson Koivisto Rune for Tacchini.
Raymond Meier home and studio, Soglio. Architect: Ruinelli Associati
