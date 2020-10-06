The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
The main house was given a contemporary look by way of a metal roof and a black exterior.
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
Gray, full-height, seamless cabinetry matches the gray-painted original brick wall. The contrast with the white kitchen island is striking.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
The master bedroom's sliding glass doors open up to an outdoor terrace, garden, and the pool.
Working with a sumptuous material palette, Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects designed a sprawling new residence in Palo Alto for Mark and Laura Pine. The teak wood and handmade Danish bricks that define the exterior are used inside as well; distressed stainless steel panels by Chris French Metal sheathe one side of the upper volume. Blasen Landscape Architecture chose Peruvian feather grass to flank the entrance walkway.
In the living room, ethereal white curtains soften the severity of the concrete walls.