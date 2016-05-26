Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
s
Steve Talkowski
Follow
5
Saves
Followers
Following
Made from anodized aluminum, the mechanical louvers surrounding the master bedroom provide privacy while letting in light.
Marc Lithgow custom designed the American oak kitchen cabinets. The floors, and the ceiling above the lounge, are whitened maple.
Pendant lamps by Moooi are suspended from the double-height ceiling.
An architect reimagines an outdated brick garage by designing a graceful new family home atop its foundation.
Set cover photo