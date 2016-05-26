Made from anodized aluminum, the mechanical louvers surrounding the master bedroom provide privacy while letting in light.
Made from anodized aluminum, the mechanical louvers surrounding the master bedroom provide privacy while letting in light.
Marc Lithgow custom designed the American oak kitchen cabinets. The floors, and the ceiling above the lounge, are whitened maple.
Marc Lithgow custom designed the American oak kitchen cabinets. The floors, and the ceiling above the lounge, are whitened maple.
Pendant lamps by Moooi are suspended from the double-height ceiling.
Pendant lamps by Moooi are suspended from the double-height ceiling.
An architect reimagines an outdated brick garage by designing a graceful new family home atop its foundation.
An architect reimagines an outdated brick garage by designing a graceful new family home atop its foundation.
Set cover photo