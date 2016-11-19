The portable painter comes complete with a unique folding, synthetic double brush. Plus twelve empty half pans to accommodate your favorite colors.
The Portable Painter excels on uneven surfaces. Paints are not included
The Portable Painter can be used completely hands-free securely balanced on a knee
The water containers connect securely with the palette, to form a sturdy pedestal base and two brush rests.
The Portable Painter is about the size of a smartphone. The outer case removes to form two water containers.
The original Tool Logic tool cards broke the mold of what a multi-tool could be. Here was a full function knife and tool combination that actually fit in a wallet.
The T1 Series packed a huge amount of utility into a tiny space
The Credit Card Companion came to me in a dream. It started a whole new category of product.
