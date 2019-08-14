Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Steven Holl
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Legendary Architect Steven Holl’s Y House in the Catskills Hits the Market For $1.6M
This luminous home branches out like a forked stick—and it comes with 33 acres of pristine mountain wilderness.
k
Kathryn M.
Music Holl: A Copper Clad Pavilion in Seoul
Inspired by a never-performed symphony he discovered in a book by avant-garde composer John Cage, architect Steven Holl has...
p
Philip Kennicott
Caroline Baumann
For the next installment of Three Buildings I spoke with Acting Director of the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Caroline...
Aaron Britt