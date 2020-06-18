Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Gloster’s goal is to utilize every part of the tree—in this quest for sustainability, the Maya collection’s accessories, such as side tables and screen/divider, use material leftover from the manufacturing process of the larger pieces.
Gloster’s goal is to utilize every part of the tree—in this quest for sustainability, the Maya collection’s accessories, such as side tables and screen/divider, use material leftover from the manufacturing process of the larger pieces.
Kay’s timeless, Scandinavian-style teak frame gives a nod to the classic French cane wicker—making it at home in both traditional and contemporary settings.
Kay’s timeless, Scandinavian-style teak frame gives a nod to the classic French cane wicker—making it at home in both traditional and contemporary settings.
A
A
The rounded steel guardrails on the kids’ bunk beds are meant to inspire fantasies of nautical adventures.
The rounded steel guardrails on the kids’ bunk beds are meant to inspire fantasies of nautical adventures.
Sold in some of Mexico’s larger cities (Mexico City and Guadalajara), as well as in New York and Paris, Bernardo Gomez-Pimienta's design line, BGP, is perfectly sampled at the house in Valle de Bravo. Because the kitchen, dining area, and living room are a single space where Gomez-Pimienta kept materials minimal, the individual forms of the objects stand out. The Casa Ia tableware is that of the Habita Hotel; Java chairs surround the cantilevered concrete dining table; Attu armchairs welcome peaceful moments in the living room. Even the outdoor furniture is meticulously designed: “The easy chairs have a somewhat industrial structure due to the stainless steel, but the knitted plastic gives them a soft and gentle gesture,” he says.
Sold in some of Mexico’s larger cities (Mexico City and Guadalajara), as well as in New York and Paris, Bernardo Gomez-Pimienta's design line, BGP, is perfectly sampled at the house in Valle de Bravo. Because the kitchen, dining area, and living room are a single space where Gomez-Pimienta kept materials minimal, the individual forms of the objects stand out. The Casa Ia tableware is that of the Habita Hotel; Java chairs surround the cantilevered concrete dining table; Attu armchairs welcome peaceful moments in the living room. Even the outdoor furniture is meticulously designed: “The easy chairs have a somewhat industrial structure due to the stainless steel, but the knitted plastic gives them a soft and gentle gesture,” he says.
The kids and their mother relax in the pool area, their figures framed against a monochromatic background of steel and concrete.
The kids and their mother relax in the pool area, their figures framed against a monochromatic background of steel and concrete.
Here is a look at the new kitchen with a glass backsplash that frames views of the forest.
Here is a look at the new kitchen with a glass backsplash that frames views of the forest.
Marble countertops of black and white with kitchen cabinets finished in sparkling white are offset by a unique glass backsplash, which offers a hint of the surrounding rainforest.
Marble countertops of black and white with kitchen cabinets finished in sparkling white are offset by a unique glass backsplash, which offers a hint of the surrounding rainforest.
Turning to the lush green rainforest surroundings for inspiration, the team has updated the interiors with smoked oak floors and soft, neutral colors to better highlight the property's unique setting.
Turning to the lush green rainforest surroundings for inspiration, the team has updated the interiors with smoked oak floors and soft, neutral colors to better highlight the property's unique setting.
On one side of the home is a boardwalk that runs alongside verdant tropical plants. This boardwalk takes residence from the interior of the house, and goes out to the rainforest.
On one side of the home is a boardwalk that runs alongside verdant tropical plants. This boardwalk takes residence from the interior of the house, and goes out to the rainforest.
Thanks to the temperate climate, living and dining areas are able to be open to the surrounding environment.
Thanks to the temperate climate, living and dining areas are able to be open to the surrounding environment.
The bathrooms recycle gray water from sinks and showers to help irrigate the surrounding landscape which includes native plants like hibiscus, banana, key lime, and ginger. Amenities include Rusk eco-friendly soaps, Frette towels, and Neeva Gayle night shirts. Photo by Michael Grimm.
The bathrooms recycle gray water from sinks and showers to help irrigate the surrounding landscape which includes native plants like hibiscus, banana, key lime, and ginger. Amenities include Rusk eco-friendly soaps, Frette towels, and Neeva Gayle night shirts. Photo by Michael Grimm.
Detached from the main structure, a stepped entryway leads into the property.
Detached from the main structure, a stepped entryway leads into the property.
Named after the rural Ecuadorean parish in which it's located, the El Quinche House, designed by Felipe Escudero, sits in a valley in the Andes, with stunning views of the mountainside.
Named after the rural Ecuadorean parish in which it's located, the El Quinche House, designed by Felipe Escudero, sits in a valley in the Andes, with stunning views of the mountainside.
A private garden is accessible by a glass panel.
A private garden is accessible by a glass panel.
Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
In paring back the home's aesthetic, Chris kept the color palette as simple as possible. Limiting the surfaces to either painted white or stained black allows colorful art, objects, furniture, and people to really pop.
In paring back the home's aesthetic, Chris kept the color palette as simple as possible. Limiting the surfaces to either painted white or stained black allows colorful art, objects, furniture, and people to really pop.
Set cover photo