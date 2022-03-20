Kitchen and dining area: The homeowners wanted a simple and durable material palette.
Kitchen and dining area: The homeowners wanted a simple and durable material palette.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Architectural studio WALA revived a Federation-era bungalow in Melbourne with a two-level extension that incorporates a rear garden and addresses the home’s flood-prone site. At the rear of the home, full-height, sliding glass doors open to a raised deck that connects to a self-contained pavilion with a study and second living room. The large, rear courtyard is anchored by a Japanese maple tree that works to harmonize the old and new buildings.</span>
Architectural studio WALA revived a Federation-era bungalow in Melbourne with a two-level extension that incorporates a rear garden and addresses the home’s flood-prone site. At the rear of the home, full-height, sliding glass doors open to a raised deck that connects to a self-contained pavilion with a study and second living room. The large, rear courtyard is anchored by a Japanese maple tree that works to harmonize the old and new buildings.
The Village features gardens and orchards created by Tim Goss, Kia Micaud, and HomeGrown Organics. No roads run within the community, so it’s completely car-free (a parking lot sits at the far end of the site). An abundance of bicycles has meant a shortage of bike parking, an element of the plan the Grow team acknowledges they could have done differently.
The Village features gardens and orchards created by Tim Goss, Kia Micaud, and HomeGrown Organics. No roads run within the community, so it’s completely car-free (a parking lot sits at the far end of the site). An abundance of bicycles has meant a shortage of bike parking, an element of the plan the Grow team acknowledges they could have done differently.
Phase one consists of 23 houses and two apartment buildings with 10 units each. The next two phases, The Grove and The Park, will offer a mix of town houses and condominium apartments. Some critics see these more conventional schemes as diluted versions of the original concept.
Phase one consists of 23 houses and two apartment buildings with 10 units each. The next two phases, The Grove and The Park, will offer a mix of town houses and condominium apartments. Some critics see these more conventional schemes as diluted versions of the original concept.
A fire pit and a pair of chairs on the west-facing deck are perfectly placed for sunset views.
A fire pit and a pair of chairs on the west-facing deck are perfectly placed for sunset views.
The large backyard has plenty of space to hold a future pool.
The large backyard has plenty of space to hold a future pool.
Above the patio, an exterior walkway connects the main entrance with the carport.
Above the patio, an exterior walkway connects the main entrance with the carport.
Marble counters, custom white oak cabinetry, and terrazzo tile flooring from Ann Sacks brighten up the kitchen. "Their light tones were the right balance of Southern California modernism with the warmer, highly crafted wood carpentry that the Puget Sound region is known for," says Wittman.
Marble counters, custom white oak cabinetry, and terrazzo tile flooring from Ann Sacks brighten up the kitchen. "Their light tones were the right balance of Southern California modernism with the warmer, highly crafted wood carpentry that the Puget Sound region is known for," says Wittman.
The designers used wood sparingly for maximum effect, like the cedar siding on the front and back exteriors. The main facade offers a glimpse through the house to the backyard, which was made larger by placing the garage closer to the street. “We hosted a concert and had people sitting inside and in front of the pool,” says Jaclyn. “The house completely lends itself to entertaining small and large groups alike.”
The designers used wood sparingly for maximum effect, like the cedar siding on the front and back exteriors. The main facade offers a glimpse through the house to the backyard, which was made larger by placing the garage closer to the street. “We hosted a concert and had people sitting inside and in front of the pool,” says Jaclyn. “The house completely lends itself to entertaining small and large groups alike.”
Silestone counters, walnut cabinetry, and Refin floor tiles accent the master bathroom. The Axor Uno faucets are from Hansgrohe, the Alinea vanity light is from Aamsco, and the shower head is by Jaclo.
Silestone counters, walnut cabinetry, and Refin floor tiles accent the master bathroom. The Axor Uno faucets are from Hansgrohe, the Alinea vanity light is from Aamsco, and the shower head is by Jaclo.
Jay and Jaclyn Lieber worked with Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir and Tryggvi Thorsteinsson of Minarc to design a house using the designers’ mnmMOD panels, which can be assembled with a screw gun. The core of the home was kept open to maximize natural light. Clerestory windows, walnut cabinetry, and concrete floors define the living room, which features a sectional by Jessica McClendon of Glamour Nest, who consulted on the furnishings, a Nesta rug from Design Within Reach, a Moooi Random Light from YLighting, and Hecks ottomans from Blu Dot.
Jay and Jaclyn Lieber worked with Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir and Tryggvi Thorsteinsson of Minarc to design a house using the designers’ mnmMOD panels, which can be assembled with a screw gun. The core of the home was kept open to maximize natural light. Clerestory windows, walnut cabinetry, and concrete floors define the living room, which features a sectional by Jessica McClendon of Glamour Nest, who consulted on the furnishings, a Nesta rug from Design Within Reach, a Moooi Random Light from YLighting, and Hecks ottomans from Blu Dot.
Jay and Jaclyn Lieber worked with Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir and Tryggvi Thorsteinsson of Minarc to design a house using the designers’ mnmMOD panels, which can be assembled with a screw gun.
Jay and Jaclyn Lieber worked with Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir and Tryggvi Thorsteinsson of Minarc to design a house using the designers’ mnmMOD panels, which can be assembled with a screw gun.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City. Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City. Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
In the kitchen, a blue glass backsplash evokes the designers’ native Iceland. The Bend Goods stools are from YLiving.
In the kitchen, a blue glass backsplash evokes the designers’ native Iceland. The Bend Goods stools are from YLiving.
Existing windows were replaced with Loewen wood-clad units. The team also sanded and lightened the cedar paneling. "We liked that original tone of the cedar and just lightened it up to look more modern and airy," says Wittman.
Existing windows were replaced with Loewen wood-clad units. The team also sanded and lightened the cedar paneling. "We liked that original tone of the cedar and just lightened it up to look more modern and airy," says Wittman.
Architect Robert Marquis was born in Stuttgart and emigrated to America in 1937, settling in Los Angeles. He studied architecture at the Unversity of Southern California and co-founded a San Francisco–based practice with Claude Stoller and associate Peter Kampf in 1956. The 169 Schaefer House was, essentially, a cabin perched in the Napa Hill. The house was designed for Dr. Herwin Schaefer and his wife, and was modest in scale and plan but engaging in its design and execution. The cabin sits on the brow of a slope, accessed to the rear by a simple wooden bridge. This leads—via a barn-style sliding door—into a covered walkway that runs through the building and connects with an elevated balconied deck looking out across the undulating hills.
Architect Robert Marquis was born in Stuttgart and emigrated to America in 1937, settling in Los Angeles. He studied architecture at the Unversity of Southern California and co-founded a San Francisco–based practice with Claude Stoller and associate Peter Kampf in 1956. The 169 Schaefer House was, essentially, a cabin perched in the Napa Hill. The house was designed for Dr. Herwin Schaefer and his wife, and was modest in scale and plan but engaging in its design and execution. The cabin sits on the brow of a slope, accessed to the rear by a simple wooden bridge. This leads—via a barn-style sliding door—into a covered walkway that runs through the building and connects with an elevated balconied deck looking out across the undulating hills.
Clients can choose a variety of finishes, coatings, and layouts. Each SysHaus home is built with smart, durable materials, and all projects come with a 20-year factory warranty.
Clients can choose a variety of finishes, coatings, and layouts. Each SysHaus home is built with smart, durable materials, and all projects come with a 20-year factory warranty.
Floor plan and sectional drawing
Floor plan and sectional drawing
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
Set cover photo