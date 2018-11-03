Subscribe to Dwell
Antwerp Apartment by Anouk Taeymans is a Best Renovation nominee.
Sliding glass doors lead out from the living room to the pool deck with a built-in brick hearth.
The outdoor pool deck has a brick hearth and is perfect for entertaining.
The deck of the "Think Tank" overlooks the backyard pool.
Bright and spacious, the backyard addition complements the main house.
The elevated office also won an award for its sleek design.
Behind the home is a detached office/library space with a corrugated iron exterior.
The bathrooms have original tiling that is still in pristine condition.
The bedrooms feature original exposed wood ceilings and clerestory windows for additional natural lighting.
There are three spacious bedrooms in the home.
A close-up of the oven.
The updated kitchen maintains an authentic midcentury feel with the help of the original in-wall oven, which has been thoughtfully preserved.
A detail of the flooring.
The dining area features slate tile flooring.
The bright and cheery dining and kitchen area.
A groovy metal divider on the left delineates the space.
The interiors are white, which adds to an increased sense of space throughout.
The soaring tongue-and-groove ceiling adds to the authentic midcentury charm.
Inside, the home features an open floor plan and an exposed brick fireplace.
The stylish midcentury has an elegant profile.
