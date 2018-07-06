The gabled addition is topped with a standing seam metal roof and is clad in vertical corrugated metal siding.
The dark and gabled addition offers sharp contrast against the low-lying white-painted bungalow. Elements such as the steel pillars were repeated in both structures for continuity.
The architects stripped back years of alterations on the one-story bungalow to create a more minimalist and pared-back appearance.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
Sliding glass doors dramatically open the master bedroom up to the outdoors.
The master bedroom's sliding glass doors open up to an outdoor terrace, garden, and the pool.
The master bath with cedar countertops overlooks views of a lush fan palm. The custom vessel sink was crafted by the owner.
