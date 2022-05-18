Subscribe to Dwell
The guest bathroom features modern fixtures, cement-look tile, and subway tile. "This gives the space an elevated feel with high functionality, using some of the most basic materials," says Tarah.
The bathroom floor is grey porcelain, equipped with radiant heating. A cedar wall adds a different kind of warmth to the space.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
The tiny bathroom got a makeover with a walk-in shower, porcelain tiles, and a Corian countertop.
The bathroom walls are clad from floor to ceiling in crisp, white tile.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
A moodier aesthetic emerges in the guest house with concrete and inky tones.
The bathroom features simple black hex tile on the floor and white tile laid in a grid on the walls. The custom vanity is fir, in keeping with the rest of the home’s material palette.
Cool, gray-toned cement tile grounds the palette for the new bathroom and syncs it with the rest of the house.
A custom vanity topped with marble floats against a wall clad in Fireclay Tile. The mirrors are by Wayfair and the sconces from Allied Maker.
Because they were working with a modest budget, Casework left the bathroom plumbing fixtures in their original locations (aside from the showerhead).
The bathroom features custom black-and-white Carrara marble flooring.
The master bath is a bright sanctuary with a freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert and Ecostat shower fixtures by Hansgrohe.
A custom white oak vanity and medicine cabinet adorn marble walls in the bathroom.
