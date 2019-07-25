By scouring shops, sales, and auctions, George Marrone amassed a giant trove of postwar furniture. He and his partner, Michael Nocera, applied that same work ethic to a 1959 home in Wilmington, Delaware, which they patched up over two years. The couple’s bulldogs stand guard at the flagstone entrance. The door, still with its Space Age knobs, is painted Flaming Torch by Behr. The brass wallhanging above the landing is by C. Jeré.
These wood-wrapped spaces take oriented strand board to new heights.
The space has a contemporary look with light wood flooring, a preserved cathedral ceiling, white gallery walls, and bold furnishings.
Proposed for a forest’s edge, the YORK house opens up to the outdoors with large sliding glass doors and multi-leveled terrace. A central block visually splits the four-bedroom home into two, creating a new twist on the traditional gable roof.
The space also features a large central island that’s topped with quartz counters and illuminated by an overhead skylight.
To the left, the home's main entrance is nestled underneath the sloping roof. Views of the river from a large terrace reference the expansive perspective from a ship's upper deck.
The open-concept living space includes a small kitchen, living area and dining area.
The clients love the community atmosphere of Stoke Newington and wanted to extend their existing home rather than move. The lead architect for the project, George Bradley, lives on the same housing estate and can see the property from his window.
Just off the kitchen, the sitting room is encircled with custom steel joinery that frames the full-height double glazed windows and looks out on the pool in the middle of the garden-filled courtyard. The restored vintage Parker three-piece lounge set is from Australian midcentury furniture purveyor, Juliet's Balcony.
An enclosed porch with a fireplace sits between the living wing and the services wing, providing a pivotal point from which the home fans out.
The entry of the Richard Neutra’s Wilkins House connects to the verdant landscaping.
The home explores new, innovative ways of utilizing hemp. The kitchen and dining area are located in a double-height space.
Naturally rusted steel sheathes the cabins that Malek Alqadi built on a 1954 homestead outside Joshua Tree National Park. "I loved the idea of stitching the existing structure back together, reinforcing it, and giving it life again without compromising the beautiful setting it’s in," he says.
The triangular form of the 1,189-square-foot A-frame cabin, which sits in a small forest of oak trees on Long Island, has been emphasized as part of the renovation.
Inside, the butterfly roof marks much of the interior as well, with ceilings clad in the same cedar siding. A fireplace originally divided what is now one large, open great room complete with expansive sliding glass doors that overlook a patio and pool.
371 Mavis Drive features three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main house, including an open loft-style bedroom in the A-frame.
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
The Thornton House sits on a steep site in Brooklyn, Wellington, New Zealand, with a small footprint of just 50 square meters.
Madrona House
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
2020 is canceled due to the Coronavirus—but here’s your opportunity to take advantage of time spent at home.
The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
The kitchen countertops are black quartz, offering a strong visual contrast to the plywood. “Leïla and Xavier enjoy having friends over to sit at the kitchen island, which is the center of the space,” says architect Catherine Milanese.
When the Los Angeles–based firm Stayner Architects purchased Wave House in 2018 for $360,000 from the City of Palm Desert, little did they know what lay buried beneath. The house had remained vacant and in disrepair for years before father and son began the painstaking process to assess and upgrade the home’s infrastructure and efficiency.
4007 Salem Street has just over 2,000 square feet of living space and plenty of curb appeal.
“The darker, midnight blue exterior paint color was used on all of the existing building elements to create more of a dynamic contrast with the new structure, which was painted white," says Ryan. Tomatoes, little gem lettuce, green beans, a tobacco plant, and a few strawberry bushes (tended by the kids) grow in the courtyard.
Huge header beams and thickened walls allow for a generous opening between the living room and deck, with doors that recess into the wall cavity and a seamless meeting between the indoor floor and the exterior decking.
A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
The elongated midcentury facade of 946 W. Ceres Road is classic Palm Springs and features beautiful native landscaping by a local landscape architect.
In an increasingly digitized world, the handmade charm of Berber rugs injects much-needed tactility into home interiors.
The curvy shape of this pink sofa gives it a fun, playful quality.
