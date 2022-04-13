A bedroom skylight allows residents to sleep beneath the stars.
A bedroom skylight allows residents to sleep beneath the stars.
House in No Man’s Land floor plan
House in No Man’s Land floor plan
The bathroom is located on an exterior deck but isn’t exposed to the wind or rain thanks to the exterior metal cladding that runs into the bathroom and wraps around the shower. "It keeps the experience of staying there in touch with the elements but not uncomfortable,
The bathroom is located on an exterior deck but isn’t exposed to the wind or rain thanks to the exterior metal cladding that runs into the bathroom and wraps around the shower. "It keeps the experience of staying there in touch with the elements but not uncomfortable,
The retreat has been designed to feel protective and shield the residents from the wind. Large areas of glass would have rattled in the frequent strong winds, so the decision was made to use smaller areas of glass that intimately frame specific views.
The retreat has been designed to feel protective and shield the residents from the wind. Large areas of glass would have rattled in the frequent strong winds, so the decision was made to use smaller areas of glass that intimately frame specific views.
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
Floor plan of Leicester Farmhouse by Workaday Design
Floor plan of Leicester Farmhouse by Workaday Design
Minimod Curucaca floor plan
Minimod Curucaca floor plan
"When we started out, Casey wasn’t married and wasn’t dating anyone," says architect Arthur Furman. "So the original project brief was less about bedrooms and bathrooms, and more about the character of the home. Specifically, the shape. Casey had an image in his mind of a house he had photographed early in his career in a wooded area of Maine. The house was a basic shape—as one would draw as a child—just a box with a gabled roof." The home's simple gabled shape is emphasized by the use of burnished stucco on all sides.
"When we started out, Casey wasn’t married and wasn’t dating anyone," says architect Arthur Furman. "So the original project brief was less about bedrooms and bathrooms, and more about the character of the home. Specifically, the shape. Casey had an image in his mind of a house he had photographed early in his career in a wooded area of Maine. The house was a basic shape—as one would draw as a child—just a box with a gabled roof." The home's simple gabled shape is emphasized by the use of burnished stucco on all sides.
The petroleum-treated reclaimed oak cladding was selected for its corrosion resistance and its rustic look, which helps the cabins blend into their surroundings.
The petroleum-treated reclaimed oak cladding was selected for its corrosion resistance and its rustic look, which helps the cabins blend into their surroundings.
Bob’s office has a teak wall unit by Sven Ellekaer for Albert Hansen, a 1960s chair by Ib Kofod-Larsen for Selig, and a vintage Nelson Ball clock.
Bob’s office has a teak wall unit by Sven Ellekaer for Albert Hansen, a 1960s chair by Ib Kofod-Larsen for Selig, and a vintage Nelson Ball clock.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Blackened pine continues from the exterior to the interior, where it’s used for the kitchen backsplash and cabinetry. The countertops and open shelving are made from oak.
Blackened pine continues from the exterior to the interior, where it’s used for the kitchen backsplash and cabinetry. The countertops and open shelving are made from oak.
A large deck extends from the front of the home as well.
A large deck extends from the front of the home as well.
“At first we thought the fireplace was going to be too big… but now I think it’s just fabulous,” says Donna.
“At first we thought the fireplace was going to be too big… but now I think it’s just fabulous,” says Donna.
Set in a clearing surrounded by spruce and birch trees in Kontiolahti, Finland, a cabin known as the Meteorite cuts a striking profile. The structure is made entirely of cross-laminated timber (CLT). Air gaps of various sizes behind the facade keep the interior warm without conventional insulation, even during Finland’s freezing winters, and give the Meteorite its out-of-this-world shape.
Set in a clearing surrounded by spruce and birch trees in Kontiolahti, Finland, a cabin known as the Meteorite cuts a striking profile. The structure is made entirely of cross-laminated timber (CLT). Air gaps of various sizes behind the facade keep the interior warm without conventional insulation, even during Finland’s freezing winters, and give the Meteorite its out-of-this-world shape.
Rather than expand their midcentury home, Anthony Marks and his partner built a guesthouse on the unused half of their double lot, in Denton, Texas. The gated fence borrows from the material palette used for the dwelling. “It’s like an introduction, or preview, to what lies beyond,” says architect Michael Gooden.
Rather than expand their midcentury home, Anthony Marks and his partner built a guesthouse on the unused half of their double lot, in Denton, Texas. The gated fence borrows from the material palette used for the dwelling. “It’s like an introduction, or preview, to what lies beyond,” says architect Michael Gooden.
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
To avoid excavating the land, Pang and Boyle designed a structural platform to keep the cabin level.
To avoid excavating the land, Pang and Boyle designed a structural platform to keep the cabin level.
Amy Plank and Richard Vaughn linked three 20-foot shipping containers to create a striking and sustainable home in Victoria, Australia. The house is clad with interlocking Colorbond steel panels, accented by windows and doors framed with silvertop ash.
Amy Plank and Richard Vaughn linked three 20-foot shipping containers to create a striking and sustainable home in Victoria, Australia. The house is clad with interlocking Colorbond steel panels, accented by windows and doors framed with silvertop ash.
Architect David Montalba renovated a 1970s bungalow for Janette Sosothikul in Oxnard, California, a beach town midway between Malibu and Santa Barbara.
Architect David Montalba renovated a 1970s bungalow for Janette Sosothikul in Oxnard, California, a beach town midway between Malibu and Santa Barbara.
A view of the London skyline from the western side of the apartment.
A view of the London skyline from the western side of the apartment.
Nearly 500 miles from the high-rise apartment that Ralph Weigand and Maurício Uhle share in São Paulo sits a modest, prefabricated cabin, nestled deep in one of southern Brazil’s verdant forests.
Nearly 500 miles from the high-rise apartment that Ralph Weigand and Maurício Uhle share in São Paulo sits a modest, prefabricated cabin, nestled deep in one of southern Brazil’s verdant forests.
Floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto the woods and meadow surrounding the home. The stove is by Hwam.
Floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto the woods and meadow surrounding the home. The stove is by Hwam.
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
The rear garden is filled with ferns, sedges, lowbush blueberry, and a poplar tree growing out of a rock face.
The rear garden is filled with ferns, sedges, lowbush blueberry, and a poplar tree growing out of a rock face.
The deck overlooking the surrounding forest is made of locally-milled black locust. The custom iron railing was done by Iron Maiden Studios, a metalshop in Asheville.
The deck overlooking the surrounding forest is made of locally-milled black locust. The custom iron railing was done by Iron Maiden Studios, a metalshop in Asheville.
The team relocated the staircase so it doesn’t break up the facade.
The team relocated the staircase so it doesn’t break up the facade.
Built on a shale ridge with a 35-foot drop-off, Scott and Julie Pelletier’s house in Maine comprises a succession of simple gables.
Built on a shale ridge with a 35-foot drop-off, Scott and Julie Pelletier’s house in Maine comprises a succession of simple gables.
Carolina Correa Maturana and Antonio Mingo chose a site in the mountains of Chile’s Conguillío National Park for their vacation home.
Carolina Correa Maturana and Antonio Mingo chose a site in the mountains of Chile’s Conguillío National Park for their vacation home.
Artist Cori Creed sits at the center of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Dubbed WingSpan House, the split structure opens up to a large courtyard and stunning views of Skaha Lake. “It’s almost like an embrace,” says Vallely. “It’s like the two wings are capturing the heart of the home.”
Artist Cori Creed sits at the center of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Dubbed WingSpan House, the split structure opens up to a large courtyard and stunning views of Skaha Lake. “It’s almost like an embrace,” says Vallely. “It’s like the two wings are capturing the heart of the home.”

111 more saves

Set cover photo