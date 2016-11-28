Subscribe to Dwell
Stefan Krakhofer
Top Fit by KRAKHOF Bar counter and Reception
TOP FIT by studio KRAKHOF Central design element is a crescent shaped changing zone. private, but seamless access is provided by a curved entrance portal.
TOP FIT by studio KRAKHOF TOP FIT Hong Kong is a refined industrial space providing a stage for work-out. Stainless steel, concrete, stone and wood are the basic ingredients.
TOP FIT by studio KRAKHOF Central design element is a crescent shaped changing zone. private, but seamless access is provided by a curved entrance portal.
TOP FIT by studio KRAKHOF The signage design by studio KRAKHOF strives for the essential expression in information.
