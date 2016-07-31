Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France.
Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France.
Tile in a store in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France.
Tile in a store in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France.
Park Güell, Barcelona, Spain.
Park Güell, Barcelona, Spain.
Park Güell, Barcelona, Spain.
Park Güell, Barcelona, Spain.
Curtains from West Elm. Foil print gallery wall from Minted.
Curtains from West Elm. Foil print gallery wall from Minted.
Set cover photo