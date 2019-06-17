A closer look at the kitchen.
A closer look at the kitchen.
Sustainability focused Etica Studio designed this eco-house to be a nature-inspired hideaway for its owner, the architect's sister. The solar-passive home runs on renewable energy and was built using a mix of environmentally friendly materials and salvaged elements.
Sustainability focused Etica Studio designed this eco-house to be a nature-inspired hideaway for its owner, the architect's sister. The solar-passive home runs on renewable energy and was built using a mix of environmentally friendly materials and salvaged elements.
The kitchen cabinets flawlessly fit below the line of the staircase. On the far end, a clerestory window is positioned above the cabinets to draw light into every corner of the living space.
The kitchen cabinets flawlessly fit below the line of the staircase. On the far end, a clerestory window is positioned above the cabinets to draw light into every corner of the living space.
A layering of old and new, solid and transparent are evident in the play of materials and form. The original brick walls remain, wrapped by the wood- and metal-clad addition.
A layering of old and new, solid and transparent are evident in the play of materials and form. The original brick walls remain, wrapped by the wood- and metal-clad addition.
The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
The north wall of the IST home functions as a cut-away, offering a peek inside an efficient yet cozy dwelling. Architect Peter Jurkovič built the home for a woman who had sold her flat in the big city of Bratislava and wanted something that reminded her of the village life of her childhood.
The north wall of the IST home functions as a cut-away, offering a peek inside an efficient yet cozy dwelling. Architect Peter Jurkovič built the home for a woman who had sold her flat in the big city of Bratislava and wanted something that reminded her of the village life of her childhood.
"This is what got me into collecting Polish posters," says James Dyer, the proprietor of eyeseaposters.com, a webshop with an impressive array of Polish film posters for sale." I like the perspective and bold colors used Maciej Zbikowski, one of my favorite poster artists, used."
"This is what got me into collecting Polish posters," says James Dyer, the proprietor of eyeseaposters.com, a webshop with an impressive array of Polish film posters for sale." I like the perspective and bold colors used Maciej Zbikowski, one of my favorite poster artists, used."
The once public hallway between the two apartments now boasts a bold wallpaper by Kravitz Design for Flavor Paper.
The once public hallway between the two apartments now boasts a bold wallpaper by Kravitz Design for Flavor Paper.
Evelyn Ackerman created this hand-woven, wool wall hanging in 1962. Evelyn, who died in 2012, and her husband, Jerome, were major figures in the post-war design scene in California. They both contributed a great deal to the creative community of their time, and are hugely important figures in the history of American modern design. A collection of 40 of her cloisonne enamels are in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian.
Evelyn Ackerman created this hand-woven, wool wall hanging in 1962. Evelyn, who died in 2012, and her husband, Jerome, were major figures in the post-war design scene in California. They both contributed a great deal to the creative community of their time, and are hugely important figures in the history of American modern design. A collection of 40 of her cloisonne enamels are in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian.
Greenberg Residence by Buff & Lensman, Palos Verdes, California (1966)
Greenberg Residence by Buff & Lensman, Palos Verdes, California (1966)
When they acquired the building, it was in shambles – broken windows and doors, no water, electricity, or gas. Over the course of two years, they set out to restore and reconstruct the building to their taste. On the first floor, there’s a large studio and showroom, as well as a guest suite. The second floor contains the bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets, while the third floor is the public space with a living and dining area with an open kitchen. The fourth floor houses the pool, sauna, gym, library, laundry, and roof terrace. The top floor pool was made possible because of a concrete fire water tank that was found in the attic and converted into a pool. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
When they acquired the building, it was in shambles – broken windows and doors, no water, electricity, or gas. Over the course of two years, they set out to restore and reconstruct the building to their taste. On the first floor, there’s a large studio and showroom, as well as a guest suite. The second floor contains the bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets, while the third floor is the public space with a living and dining area with an open kitchen. The fourth floor houses the pool, sauna, gym, library, laundry, and roof terrace. The top floor pool was made possible because of a concrete fire water tank that was found in the attic and converted into a pool. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
Set cover photo