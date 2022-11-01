Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
s
Stacia Zabadal
Follow
4
Saves
Followers
Following
The Colemas replaced the orange carpet in the loft area with grey tweed carpet tiles from FLOR. The pair of smaller windows was removed to make way for a Skycove window seat by Marvin.
Floor Plan of Minne Stuga by Taiga Design + Build
The house's triangle pattern is also visible in the skylight hovering over the double-height main space. The ceiling beams are designed to resemble a honeycomb..
PassivDom claims that the homes stay completely insulated, whether it's in warm or Arctic conditions.