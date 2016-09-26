Subscribe to Dwell
Southern Guild
Studio August, 'Reflect'
Scene from 'A New Wave' featuring Kurt Pio, Gone Rural, Ashlee Ainsley Lloyd and Heino Schmidt
Eric Loubser's 'Fold Up Vase'
Scene from 'A New Wave', featuring CARVER Design and EBCS Design.
Meyer von Wielligh, '2 Oceans Drink Cabinet'
Matthew Dasneves, 'Loadshedding Zone 6'
Chuma Maweni ceramics and Chris Dienes table
Nicole O'Reilly for STUDIO STUDIA, 'Brutalist Table/Elemental Attraction'
John Bauer ceramics
Madri van Zyl's 'Fold to Flow'
Studio August, 'Filter'
Philisa Zibi's 'Astral Projection'
Studio August's 'Illusion'
Lauren Joffe's glass bowls
Neil Grantham, 'Skinny Pipes NGS_SKNPI_OXI.TEAK
Jan Bekker's 'Saint II: The Catacomb Saint'
Studium, 'Rotunda Drinks Unit'
Kurt Pio's 'Beautiful Coward' and Gone Rural's 'Lutindzi side-table'
Martine Jackson's 'Fold' ceramic lights
Scene from 'A New Wave' featuring Matthew Dasneves, Faatimah Mohamed-Luke and Jesse Ede
'Ecliptic' by Gerrit Giebel
Morné Visagie, 'Pink Vervaille I and II'
Kurt Pio's 'Remember Me' details
'Molecular' by Ashlee Ainsley Lloyd
'Weaver Nest Lamp' by Trevor Potter
Scene from 'A New Wave' featuring Kurt Pio, Chuma Maweni and Micah Donnoli
Nora Kovats' Herbariums
Scene from A New Wave featuring Mishal Adam Weston, Morné Visagie and Douglas & Company.
Scene from 'A New Wave', Handre de la Rey, Studio August, Pinda Design
'Kitsch Fantasy' by Geraldine Fenn
Six of the thirty-eight South African designers under forty. From left: Chuma Maweni, Mishal Adam Weston, Ashlee Lloyd Wedlacke, Nehanda Magan, Denny Mo, Faatimah Mohamed-Luke.
'Heroine', bronze and enamel sculpture by Justine Mahoney
'Nosgcawu', digital collage printed on glass, by Justine Mahoney
'Nosgcawu', bronze and enamel sculpture by Justine Mahoney
'Heroine', digital collage printed on glass
