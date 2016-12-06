American Modern Pitcher by Russel Wright for Bauer Pottery Company from $80 The Los Angeles ceramics company continues the iconic American Modern line, which sold over 250 million pieces of dinnerware from 1939 to 1959.
Haverhill Rocker by Monroe Workshop $5,000 Cranbrook graduate Matt Monroe now produces made-to-order furniture in his Los Angeles workshop, like this modern rocker with wool upholstery.
99 by Von Tundra and Lydia Cambron $13,000 Oregon-based Von Tundra’s unit combines three different storage options—a rack, drawers, and boxes—into a multipurpose dresser.
Alabax Large light by Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. $135 A surface-mounted porcelain shade fabricated in Portland, Oregon.
O Table by Half 13 $2,800 This curvy powder-coated stainless steel outdoor table, fabricated by Damian Velasquez in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is available in nine vibrant colors.
Pebble salt and pepper shakers by Pigeon Toe $58 These petite porcelain tabletop accessories, also from Portland, were cast from rocks plucked from the Washougal River.
The Butler by Micklish $170 Solid walnut and Baltic birch conceal hiding spots for keys, wallet, a cell phone charger, all in a wall-mounted unit made in Curtis Micklish’s San Diego
