Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
We love this sleek home office design layout, where steel details contrast mesquite flooring throughout the home, including at the pathway to the "crow’s nest" office. It's also a great option if you're looking for home office ideas for small spaces.
Urban Station (Buenos Aires, Argentina) One branch of a string of similar workstations and spaces across Latin America, this office/coffee shop in the Palermo Soho neighborhood rents out desks near one of the city’s creative centers. Architects at Total Tool BA created a flexible space with separate meeting spaces and numerous outlets and plugs spread out amidst the ground floor. There are even branded yellow bicycles parked outside, another ploy to attract today’s mobile worker. According to founder Juan Pablo Russo, Urban Station was designed to stimulate creativity with a rich color palette, a mash-up of furniture styles, and a wall mural featuring an artist's interpretation of the brand slogan "think outside the cage."
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
Two converted shipping containers (left) now house offices for Shoup’s design/build firm. “Perhaps the most successful aspect of turning this into a place to live and an office rather than just have this shop space was moving it towards real indoor-outdoor living,” he says. Taya Shoup, a landscape designer, has refined her husband’s vision for the property with a courtyard and plantings. Photo by building Lab inc.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Muuto lamps draw attention to the tall ceilings. The office chairs are Herman Miller's ergonomic Aeron Chairs.
Yuko Shibata, a Tokyo architect, wanted more shelf space in her home office, so she added a plywood door with built-in bookshelves that opens into her bedroom to form a reading nook. Glimpsed from the adjacent room, the space looks larger than it actually is, thanks to the bright green walls. Photo by Ryohei Hamada.
The new office makes the most of the exposed brick, tall ceilings, and large southfacing windows. "Because we are based in New York, we don’t have a ton of space," says Dots co-founder Patrick Moberg. "We wanted a clean, thoughtfully designed place to build and play games." Murphy interpreted these wishes into an aesthetic she describes as "traditional American office meets Scandinavian home."
The abstract geometry of the exterior allows for unique openings and this sklylight, which provides natural light to the staff throughout the day. "One of my ambitions is to place openings, windows, and roof lights strategically, so you get a sense of the time of day and the weather," says Brooks.
A communal space at the WeWork lab, on the 4th floor of 175 Varick St.
