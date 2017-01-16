Situated between a bay and a coastal mountain range, Casa Klotz makes a powerful geometric contrast to its isolated natural surroundings.
Situated between a bay and a coastal mountain range, Casa Klotz makes a powerful geometric contrast to its isolated natural surroundings.
Thanks to a hidden screen that rolls down over the fireplace, the living room doubles as a TV or movie room.
Thanks to a hidden screen that rolls down over the fireplace, the living room doubles as a TV or movie room.
Set cover photo